Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

