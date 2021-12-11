Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $362.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

