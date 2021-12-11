Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 186,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

