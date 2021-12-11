Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.51. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

