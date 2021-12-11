Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

PRLB stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

