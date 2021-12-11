KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,056.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.95 million and $8,056.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002278 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.07 or 0.08054047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00082336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,504.62 or 0.98582187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.