KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Down 16.2% This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $8,015.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.76 or 0.08158452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.19 or 0.99746683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

