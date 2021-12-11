Klaytn Market Cap Hits $3.46 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $32.24 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,743,454,259 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,570,716 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

