Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $135.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $4.76 on Monday, hitting $82.71. 309,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,261,168. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

