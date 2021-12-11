KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.28

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and traded as low as $34.27. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 27,331 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

