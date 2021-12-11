Korn Ferry Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Korn Ferry in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

KFY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $77.82 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

