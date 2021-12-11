Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,159,993 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. 755,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 142.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.