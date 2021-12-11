Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 254 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 271,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,175 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $265.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

