Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.74 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.98.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.