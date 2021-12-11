Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 196 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 17.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.