Krilogy Financial LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

