Krilogy Financial LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

