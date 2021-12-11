Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $116.14 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

