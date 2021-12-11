KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 0.6%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €70.40 ($79.10) and last traded at €70.70 ($79.44). Approximately 2,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.10 ($79.89).

KWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.50 ($85.96).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

