Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 60.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

