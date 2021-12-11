LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LX opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

