Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

