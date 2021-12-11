Liberum Capital Raises Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Price Target to GBX 450

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.77) to GBX 450 ($5.97) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 338 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.78. The stock has a market cap of £304.84 million and a P/E ratio of 40.59. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 248 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 401 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.