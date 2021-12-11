Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 400 ($5.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 412 ($5.46) to GBX 351 ($4.65) in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.83) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.08) to GBX 399 ($5.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 397.67 ($5.27).

TRN opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.74. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

