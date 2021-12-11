Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $143.10.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.