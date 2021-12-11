LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Sells $13,260.00 in Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $13,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LFVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.37.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,234,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 15.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

