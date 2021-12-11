Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys $59,285.49 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 7,811 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Limbach by 25.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

