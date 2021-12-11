Lionheart III Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 14th (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Lionheart III’s (NASDAQ:LIONU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Lionheart III had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LIONU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Lionheart III has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.19.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.