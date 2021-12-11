Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 64.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 198,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,932,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 162,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.84 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

