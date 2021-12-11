Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.