Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 172.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.