Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.75 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $155.40 or 0.00319522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $10.75 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,167,870 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

