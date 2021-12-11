Livenodes (LNO) Market Cap Hits $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00042318 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.