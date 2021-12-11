LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.10.

RAMP opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

