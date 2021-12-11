Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) were up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €430.00 ($483.15) and last traded at €430.00 ($483.15). Approximately 90 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €416.00 ($467.42).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €430.00 and a 200-day moving average of €431.02. The company has a market capitalization of $703.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

