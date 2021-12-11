Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price rose 3.4% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $104.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lovesac traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $80.59. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 403,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,878 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,996 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $9,078,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

