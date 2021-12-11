Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.50.
Shares of LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
