Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.50.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

