Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel Sells 5,011 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

