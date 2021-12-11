Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC cut its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 45.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

