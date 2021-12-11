Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 410 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.