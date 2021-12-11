MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 282,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,132. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,340.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

