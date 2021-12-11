Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:M traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,330,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

