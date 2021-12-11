Maincoin (MNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $835.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $686,493.74 and $835.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

