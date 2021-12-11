Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$135.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MEQ opened at C$120.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$111.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.63.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

