Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 253 ($3.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.83).

EMG stock opened at GBX 219.10 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.20.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

