MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 61,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,876,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 49.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,357 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 15.1% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

