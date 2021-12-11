Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

MRNS stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

