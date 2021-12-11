Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) vs. RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Financial Contrast

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RADCOM and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADCOM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Markforged has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 142.86%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than RADCOM.

Volatility & Risk

RADCOM has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RADCOM and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADCOM $37.56 million 4.16 -$3.99 million ($0.31) -36.19 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RADCOM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RADCOM and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADCOM -11.11% -6.16% -4.80% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Markforged beats RADCOM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

