Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by 62.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.