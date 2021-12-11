Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives $2.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several research firms recently commented on MBII. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,780. The company has a market cap of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

